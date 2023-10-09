GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Cass County man recently claimed his lottery winnings after drawing the lucky numbers last month.

Herman Baker of Vandalia matched four of the six white balls on his Powerball ticket during the Aug. 28 drawing, which got him $50,000, but thanks to the Power Play bonus, it doubled the total winnings to $100,000.

“I buy Powerball tickets here and there,” Baker said in a statement. “When I checked the winning numbers after the drawing and saw I’d won $100,000, I was shocked!”

The 58-year-old purchased the ticket from the Shell gas station located at 1801 North Main Street in Three Rivers. Baker said he plans to save his winnings at this time.

The Michigan Lottery also confirmed to News 8 that a $1 million ticket was sold at a store in Macomb County on Saturday. The winner there has not yet come forward.

At this time, no one has matched all six numbers in the Powerball for the last 34 drawings. The jackpot total has reached $1.55 billion, making it one of the largest in history. The next drawing will be Monday night at 10:59 ET.