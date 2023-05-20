JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people were taken to the hospital following a crash late Friday night in Jefferson Township.

At 11:44 p.m., Deputies with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a crash on M-60 southwest of Dailey Road.

The Sheriff’s Office said that a Jeep Compass, driven by a 28-year-old from Indiana, was heading northwest on M-60 when it crossed the centerline, crashing into a Subaru Legacy, driven by a 60-year-old from Niles, traveling southwest on M-60.

A vehicle damaged in a crash, Jefferson Township, Cass County, May 19, 2023.

A 30-year-old passenger from the Jeep Compass was taken to South Bend Memorial Hospital for crash-related injuries. The 60-year-old was taken to Lakeland Niles Hospital due to injuries from the crash.

There’s no word on either of their conditions.

Alcohol is suspected to be a factor in the crash. All parties are said to have been wearing seatbelts.

The crash remains under investigation.