CALVIN TOWSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people were hospitalized after a crash northeast of Edwardsburg Monday morning.

It happened around 8:20 a.m. at the intersection of Calvin Center Road and Calvin Hill Street in Calvin Township. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office said 65-year-old Edwardsburg woman headed east failed to obey a stop sign, leading to a crash with a southbound vehicle.

The Edwardsburg woman and the other driver, a 55-year-old Three Rivers man, were taken by ambulance to the hospital in Elkhart, Indiana. Their conditions were not released later Monday.

The sheriff’s office said everyone involved was wearing a seat belt and alcohol was not believed to be involved.