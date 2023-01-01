LAGRANGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One person is dead after a fatal two-car crash in Cass County Saturday night.

Cass County Sheriff’s Office said it happened on Dailey Road near Pokagon Highway around 8:34 p.m.

We’re told that a 57-year-old, of Edwardsburg, had stopped their car halfway on the shoulder of the road and halfway in the southbound lane trying to strap something on top of their car.

An 18-year-old, also of Edwardsburg, was helping them when a car heading southbound, driven by a 49 year-old Cassopolis resident, on Dailey Road crashed into the side of the car.

The 18-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

​​​​The crash remains under investigation.