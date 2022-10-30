McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) — Three Hispanic Republicans say they have faith that they will turn the South Texas border region from blue to red in the November election and are counting on God and conservative values to deliver them victories.

The Republican National Committee and the Tejana Women of Faith held a prayer breakfast on Thursday in McAllen for the “Texas Triple Threat,” aka the “Spicy Tacos,” as GOP congressional candidate Cassy Garcia called them.

Also recognized at the breakfast were U.S. Rep. Mayra Flores, R-Texas, who won a special election in June to become the first Mexican-American woman elected to Congress, and GOP candidate Monica De La Cruz, who is running in Texas’ 15th Congressional District

“People are ready for a better way forward,” said Garcia, who is running for Texas’s 28th Congressional District, which stretches from Laredo to San Antonio. “There’s a red wave coming.”

GOP candidates Cassy Garcia, from left, U.S. Rep. Mayra Flores, and Monica De La Cruz, listen during a prayer breakfast on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, in McAllen, Texas. (Sandra Sanchez/Border Report)

The trio of Latinas has gained national attention as they make appearances together and tout their unity, conservatism and stance against illegal immigration.

Throughout the event, there were biblical references, hands waved in the air during prayers, and shouts of “Amen” from many in the crowd. They talked about a “revival” coming, and feeling like Daniel in the lion’s den in their races — a reference to biblical scripture.

GOP candidate Cassy Garcia speaks with a priest Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, during a prayer breakfast in McAllen, Texas. Garcia is running in Texas’ 28th Congressional District, which includes Laredo. (Sandra Sanchez/Border Report)

“I am living the American dream and that’s why I’m running for Congress to defend faith, family and freedom,” said Garcia.

She is challenging longtime U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, a Democrat who is vice chairman of the House Appropriations Homeland Security Committee.

“We are facing the worst border crisis we have ever seen,” said Garcia, whose husband has been a U.S. Border Patrol agent for 26 years.

“This administration may ignore what’s happening on our southern border but we are not going to ignore what’s happening on our southern border because we are going to get out and vote come November,” Garcia told a crowd of about 150 people.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection for the past several years has rated the Rio Grande Valley Sector as the No. 1 for migrant encounters along the entire 1,950-mile border with Mexico.

Migrant encounters along the Southwest border in Fiscal Year 2022 have already surpassed 2 million and final tallies for the year, which ended Sept. 30, are expected to be released soon.

U.S. Rep. Mayra Flores, R-Texas. (Sandra Sanchez/Border Report)

“The Republican Party does not have a future without the Hispanic community. We are the future of this country. And that is why it is so important to invest in the Hispanic community that is already pro-God, pro-life, pro-family, and all about hard work,” Flores said.

Flores’ husband also is a Border Patrol agent. She represents Texas’ 34th Congressional District, which includes the border city of Brownsville.

Flores urged the mostly women who attended to “pray every day” and to pray for the three of them to win.

“For me, it’s not just about Republican or Democrat it really is about good versus evil,” Flores said.

“If we’re so proud of our culture why not fight for our culture? Why not fight for nuestra gente (our people,) for la puebla (the town,) for the life of our people?” she said.

Flores said she will vote against any bills that support abortion or Planned Parenthood funding. The others also said they would protect all unborn life, if elected.

The Republican National Committee co-sponsored Thursday’s prayer breakfast in McAllen, Texas. (Sandra Sanchez/Border Report)

That struck a chord with Marlen Chavez, of McAllen, who attended the breakfast and said she homeschools three boys ages 13, 15 and 18.

“It’s important to get involved as women heading our families,” Chavez told Border Report. “To make a change for conservative values.”

She said she opposes abortion and when Flores talked about late-term abortions, Chavez dabbed tears from her eyes.

Republican Monica De La Cruz speaks to supporters Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, at a prayer breakfast in McAllen, Texas. (Sandra Sanchez/Border Report)

Marie Cavriales traveled 50 miles from Harlingen to attend the breakfast and support Flores.

She said Flores “aligns with my values and those of the Rio Grande Valley.”

“It wasn’t me who chose politics,” De La Cruz said. “God chose me for this role.”

“There were many in this community that said ‘Monica never, ever will there be a Republican elected to Congress in South Texas,’ and that couldn’t be further from the truth because we now have Congresswoman Mayra Flores,” said De La Cruz, who narrowly lost to U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez, a Democrat, in 2020.

Gonzalez is running against Flores in District 34 this election after the Texas Legislature changed the boundaries of his district.

“In November we’ll have three of us,” De La Cruz said to heavy applause. “It’s only God that makes those things happen and we are just tools in his plan.”