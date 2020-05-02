You can still find some snow in Upper Michigan. The above picture is from the webcam at Mont Ripley, near Michigan Tech/Houghton. Here’s a closer view:

Snow left at Mont Ripley in the U.P. Saturday 5/2/20

While the Marquette NWS office stops reporting snow on the some of their climate summaries after May 1 – they did note that the Munising Airport still had 5″ of snow on the ground this AM. That’s down from 11″ Thursday morning. They were in the 60s Friday afternoon.

The Marquette Airport had 1″ of snow left on Apr. 30 and just a trace on Friday May 1. Marquette has had 205.5″ of snow this season. That’s 3.6″ above average. Last winter they had 227.1″ of snow, which was 25.2″ above average. Marquette had measurable snow on 3 days in May 2019, the last snow coming on May 19. We have a chilly overall weather pattern shaping up for the next 10 days to two weeks, so they may not have seen the last snow in Marquette.

Some other season snowfalls this winter in the U.P. as of April 19: 299.5″ at Tamarack, 280.1″ at Mt. HJorace Greely, 258.5″ near Calumet and 240.6″ north of Newberry.

Satellite picture of Lake Superior Friday PM May 1 2002

Here’s the MODDIS satellite pictures of Lake Superior from Friday afternoon. Note the snow in the Porcupine Mts., up the “spine” of the Keweenaw Peninsula and along the South Shore of the lake. The snow had melted off at lake level (lower elevations), but was still showing up in the higher elevations. There may be snow lingering on north slopes in wooded areas until Memorial Day.

Snow cover Saturday May 2 2020

This map shows were snow was on the ground Saturday AM (5/2/20). There is still a substantial snowpack north of Sault Ste. Marie – the deep blue is over 20″ on the ground. The air coming south off that snowpack will be cool.