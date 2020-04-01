Wrap on March Weather

This is downtown Chicago Tuesday PM (3 31 20). There’s a heavy, low overcast that’s obscuring the tall buildings. The month began and ended “like a lamb” – rather quiet (March 1 was mostly sunny).

March was (give or take a tenth of a degree) 2.9° warmer than average. The warmest temperature was 63° on the 8th and the coolest was 17° on the 7th (the day before the highest temp. of the month). While the month was warmer than average, it was nowhere near as warm as March 2012, when we had temperatures as warm as the mid 80s and the month was 15° warmer than average (all the blossoms came out too early and they got frost and we lost the fruit crop).

The month brought 3.27″ of rain to Gr. Rapids (and a little melted snow) and that was 0.9″ above average. We had just 2.3″ of snow and that was 5.5″ below average. We had 45.5% of possible sunshine and and there was only one day with a thundershower. The average wind was 10.1 mph and the highest gust at the Ford Airport was 57 mph on the 29th. We had 16 days with wind gusts of 30 mph or higher.

3 Day Forecast

This first day of April will be cloudy with a chance of a smidgen of sun late in the day. Winds will be light and afternoon temperatures will be in the mid-upper 40s. The sun will be back on Thursday. We’ll be back to the upper 50s, though it will be cooler at Lake Michigan. Winds will be light from the southeast. Friday looks like a warm day, above 60° with a south-southeast wind. We’ll have a good chance of a band of showers coming through with a weakening front. Rainfall totals Saturday will generally be less than 1/4″.

6-10 Day Outlook from the Climate Prediction Center

The above map is the 6-10 Day Forecast from the Climate Prediction Center for April 6-10. Above to much above average temperatures are expected generally east of the Rockies and cooler than average temperatures are likely in the West.

Note the cat on the table

This is a still pic. from the 6 pm weather segment Tue. – note the cat on the table. That’s “Nimbus”. She’s approaching 11 years old – a stray we got from the Humane Society. We also have a male cat that we call “Sir Yum”.

