WOW! Bridge Collapse Right Next to Live Reporter!

Check out the bridge collapse right next to a live reporter covering a flood in NC. This is from FOX 46 (Nexstar station) in North Carolina. After a bridge collapse like this, the next order of business is to prevent vehicles from driving into the bridge failure. Image you’re driving at a reasonable speed at night. You might not be able to stop if you encountered a collapse like this. Beware of washed out roads after a very heavy rain. Also: I-85 flooded. Pics. of heavy rain and flooding. Rainfall totals as of mid-morning (it’s continues to rain): Fayetteville NC 8.78″, Wilson 7.66″, Rocky Mount 6.17″. More rainfall totals. Here’s SE U.S. radar:



