Wisconsin Tornado/Waterspout

There was some severe weather Saturday on the other side of Lake Michigan. A waterspout moved over the waters of Lake Winnebago.

Here’s another pic. of the waterspout. A tornado was also reported and it may have been this waterspout briefly coming on land. Around 5:03 PM CDT, a trained spotter reported seeing a tornado to the east of Winneconne and north of Lake Butte. A separate storm report just to north reported a funnel cloud briefly present before going back into the wall cloud.

Funnel clouds were reported at High Cliff State Park, Rosendale and at Allenville with wind damage at Franklin, St. Francis, Omro, West Bend and Springvale, Wisconsin.

Heavy rain also fell in Wisconsin with a 2-day total of 4.09″ at Wausaw and 3.00″ at Knowlton

In Northeast Illinois, wind gusts reached 56 mph near Aurora, 48 mph at Crystal Lawn and 45 mph at the Chicago Water Intake just east of downtown. Trees were down in Joliet, Plainfield and Romeoville. Plainfield also reported 3/4″ diameter hail. Here’s Grand Rapids radar:

And regional radar:



Severe Weather Outlook Map for this Sunday from the Storm Prediction Center

Above is the Severe Weather Outlook Map from the Storm Prediction Center for this Sunday PM/night. There is an Enhanced Outlook covering much of Kansas and N. Oklahoma. That’s surrounded by a Slight Risk Area that runs north to Minnesota. Michigan is in the General (not-severe) Outlook Area. Any storms in Michigan would be widely scattered. Most of this Father’s Day will be dry.

Also: Grand Rapids reached 91 degrees on Saturday, the second 90-degree day in a row and the 3rd in June. Atlanta had their first 90-degree day on Saturday. Grand Rapids had a trace of rain Saturday evening, but G.R. did not get any measurable rain last week. This is the first 8-day stretch without measurable rain since December 2019.