Winter Weather Advisory Until 4 PM

The Winter Weather Advisory continues until 4 pm. The snow was a little snow to get started overnight, as drier air near the surface ate into the incoming snow…but once the air saturated, snow has been making it to the ground. Temps. are in the mid-upper 20s, below freezing, so the snow is sticking to the pavement. Watch for snowcovered and slippery roads, driveways and sidewalks this morning. This system produced up to a foot of snow in SE Nebraska and Iowa, but snow amounts have been lower as the storm has moved east into the southern Great Lakes. Here’s radar:

Here’s the latest G.R. NWS forecast discussion, the latest Michigan weather observations and a Michigan weather map. A brief period of freezing drizzle is possible in the I-94 corridor and south into N. Indiana.

Snow will taper off to a few scattered flurries during the early afternoon. It’ll stay a bit on the chilly side from Wednesday thru Friday with daytime temps. mostly in the 20s. If we get a clear night, temperatures will reach the single figures (and could even get below zero in some locations north and northeast of G.R.).

The next system will be snow or a mix Saturday night and Sunday.