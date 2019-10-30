Winter Weather Advisory for up to 4″ of snow

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for a large portion of West Michigan. The Advisory starts at 2 am Thursday for these counties: Oceana, Mason, Lake, Osceola, Manistee, Wexford, Missaukee, Benzie, Grand Traverse, Antrim, Crawford, Otsego and Kalkaska. This is for 1-6″ of new snow. The Advisory starts at 2 pm Thursday for these counties: Kent, Ottawa, Muskegon, Newaygo, Montcalm, Mecosta and Isabella for up to 3″ of new snow. Both advisories expire at 8 am Friday. The snow will be a wet, heavy snow – much of it will melt on highways, but slippery spots are likely even on interstates due to the rate of snowfall (falling faster than it can melt). The snow will be accompanied by wind gusts up to 30-35 mph. Temperatures will be mostly in the low-mid 30s.

There is also a Lakeshore Flood Advisory from Van Buren Co. north to Mason County for the possibility of lakeshore flooding and erosion. Gale Warnings will be in effect for Lake Michigan from 2 pm Thurs. to 2 am Fri. for waves as high as 8-12 feet and winds gusting up to 45 mph. There is a Lakeshore Flood Warning for Bay, Tuscola and Huron Counties from 6 am Thu. to 12 am Fri.

Midwest Hazards Map

There are also Winter Weather Advisories out for SE Wisconsin, NW Illinois, SE Iowa – all the way down to the Texas Panhandle. Freeze Watches are in effect from Ohio down into Mississippi and Alabama.

Here’s Grand Rapids radar:

And regional radar:

While we’ll get a chilly combination of rain and snow, we will miss the severe thunderstorms. There is a large Enhanced Risk Area for tomorrow for the Mid-Atlantic Region: