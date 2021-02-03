Winter Weather Advisory for Snow and Slippery Roads

Big changes on the way…lots of snow and much colder weather on the way. This is from the Gr. Rapids National Weather Service afternoon discussion: “SOME LOCATIONS OVER WESTERN LOWER MI COULD EASILY END UP WITH TWO FEET OR MORE OF NEW SNOWFALL BY THIS TIME NEXT WEEK.” Winter Weather Advisory starts 4 pm Thu. Watch the news tonight for team coverage of the impending snow and cold.”

Keep in mind that “snowfall” and “accumulated snow on the ground” may be different. Snow will compact as it accumulates, especially light fluffy snow that has more air in it. So, you could get 2 feet of snowfall but only have 12″ on the ground – even if the temperature is well below freezing and none of the snow is melting.