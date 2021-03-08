Winter Weather Advisory – for Hawaii

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the highest mountains on the Big Island of Hawaii. The Advisory calls for periods of snow and freezing rain, with the possibility of heavy snow.

Mauna Loa is one of five volcanoes that form the Big Island. The largest subaerial volcano in both mass and volume, Mauna Loa has historically been considered the largest volcano on Earth, with a large portion of the volcano below sea level. Mauna Loa rises to 13,679 feet above sea level.

Mauna Kea – with snow on top – in 2007 – pic. by Vadim Kurland

Mauna Kea is the “twin” of Mauna Loa and is slightly taller at 13,803 feet above sea level. It’s not that unusual to find snow on the mountaintop in winter.

The storm that is bringing the snow to the high mountains will spread significant rain over much of Hawaii. A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for the islands of Hawaii, Maui, Molokai, Kahoolawe and Lanai. A High Surf Advisory is also in effect for waves up to 10 feet on the east side of the islands.