Winter Weather Advisory for 2-4″ of Snow

A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect from 3 pm until 4 am for 2-4″ of new snow plus slippery road conditions. The Advisory includes Ottawa, Allegan, Van Buren, Berrien and Cass Counties. It’s possible that the more significant snow may get into SW Kent, W. Barry and Kalamazoo Counties. Small Craft Advisories are in effect into early afternoon with a Gale Watch for Weds. afternoon and Wed. night.

Temperatures are expected to be a little below freezing during the snow event, so the snow will be sticking to the roads, sidewalks and driveways.

More snow is possible on Friday, then Sunday into Monday and again from Monday night into Tuesday of next week. Here’s the latest G.R. NWS forecast discussion.