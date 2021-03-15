Well, you knew we weren’t done with snow for the season. It’s technically (astronomically) still winter until Saturday.

We have a Winter Weather Advisory for tonight. It starts at 8 pm this evening and lasts until 10 am tomorrow (Tue.) morning. As you can see, it covers the entire area, except for the counties that border Indiana. The G.R. NWS says: “Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch is expected north of I-96, and ice accumulations of a light glaze is expected along and south of I-96. Winds will gust as high as 35 mph.”

So, this is not going to be a lot of snow, but it will produce some slippery driving conditions, which could very well be the case for the early morning drive tomorrow.

Here’s West Michigan radar.

Regional Radar

So, this will not be a big storm. I’m sure that road crews/salt trucks will prioritize main roads and expressways, so be careful tonight and tomorrow AM on side streets, rural roads, driveways, parking lots and sidewalks.