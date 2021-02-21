A Winter Weather Advisory will begin at 8 pm. It covers Ottawa and Kent and Montcalm Counties to the north

Snow totals Sunday night

We’re expecting 1-4″ of snow. Temperatures will be close to the freezing mark (32°) so this will be a “wet” or heavier type of snow, compared to the light, fluffy snow that we have seen with the colder temperatures that we’ve had the past couple weeks.

Forecast radar for tonight

The snow will fall between 8 pm and 6 am. Main roads will probably get slushy and side streets will be snow covered and a bit slick for the morning commute. Temperatures will get a little above freezing tomorrow, so road conditions will improve as the day goes on. Here’s radar: