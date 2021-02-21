A Winter Weather Advisory will begin at 8 pm. It covers Ottawa and Kent and Montcalm Counties to the north
We’re expecting 1-4″ of snow. Temperatures will be close to the freezing mark (32°) so this will be a “wet” or heavier type of snow, compared to the light, fluffy snow that we have seen with the colder temperatures that we’ve had the past couple weeks.
The snow will fall between 8 pm and 6 am. Main roads will probably get slushy and side streets will be snow covered and a bit slick for the morning commute. Temperatures will get a little above freezing tomorrow, so road conditions will improve as the day goes on. Here’s radar: