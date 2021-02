A Winter Weather Advisory will remain in effect until 9 am Saturday for the lakeshore counties (Van Buren, Allegan, Ottawa, Muskegon, Oceana, Mason, Manistee, Benzie and Leelanau plus Lake and Newaygo Counties. This is for 2-4″ of snow. Other counties will see light snow with less than 2″

We’ll be dry Sat. PM – with another 2-5″ possible Sunday PM to early Monday. There could be another 1-2″ of snow (or a mix) Monday night before a drier pattern develops from Tue. thru most of next week.