The NWS has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for everyone north of a line from Holland to Lansing. It’ll start at 10 pm tomorrow (Tue.) evening and last until 1 am Wednesday. This is for 2-6″ of new snow, plus the chance of a period of freezing rain.

Snow will move into West Michigan from the southwest tomorrow evening. The snow will cause roads to become slippery and roads will likely be slick for the Wednesday AM commute. The most significant snow will fall in the Advisory area, but counties south of the Advisory will likely also see snow (though not quite as much) and a period of slippery travel.

Futurecast for Midnight Tuesday night

Here’s the Futurecast for midnight Tuesday night. You can see the snow is north of that Holland to Lansing line.

9 AM Wednesday

Now, at 9 am you can see it’s still snowing north of G.R., while areas south of G.R. have changed over to rain.

After a dry day on Thursday, another system on Friday will likely bring a similar scenario of mixed precipitation changing to rain. That may end with a few snow showers Saturday AM – after that the rest of the weekend into early next week looks dry.

West Michigan radar

Regional Radar

National Weather Service Graphic on the Tues. night – Weds. storm

Long Range 8-14 Day Temperature Outlook from the Climate Prediction Center

This is the 8-14 Day Outlook from the Climate Prediction Center. Much above average temperatures are likely in the Great Lakes. There’s no sign of any Arctic air through the 2nd week of January.

Small Craft Advisories will remain up for Lake Michigan tonight into early tomorrow (Wed.) morning.