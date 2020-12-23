The G.R. National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the lakeshore counties plus Kent, Newaygo and Lake Counties. The Advisory will be in effect from 4 am Thursday to 7 pm Friday (until 10 pm Thursday for Kent, Newaygo and Lake Counties). This is for “Snow showers, heavy at times…Temperatures dropping quickly into the 20s early Thursday morning with wind chills in the single digits. Total snow accumulations of up to 9 inches in the lakeshore counties and 3″ in the inland counties by Friday evening. The NWS adds: “IMPACTS…Travel could become very difficult due to icy roads and reduced visibilities. *ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The heaviest lake effect snow bands are expected on Christmas Eve and Christmas morning. Snowfall rates of an inch per hour and whiteouts are possible during this time.”
Gale Warnings are also in effect for Lake Michigan until 1 am Thursday (when they will go down a notch to Small Craft Advisories). This is for wind gusts up to 45 mph and waves as high as 10 feet (highest waves north of Grand Haven.
Here’s the latest Grand Rapids NWS forecast discussion, current Michigan weather observations and a Michigan weather map.