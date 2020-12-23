Winter Weather Advisory

Today is the Winter Solstice. It's at 5:02 am. At that minute, the sun is as far south as it gets during its yearly journey. Today (Mon.), we get 9 hours and 30 seconds of daylight in Grand Rapids. We'll get an extra 3 seconds of daylight tomorrow (22nd). The sun climbs to an altitude of just 23.7 degrees above the southern horizon at solar noon, which is at 12:41 pm. We live at the west edge of the (Eastern) time zone, so our sunrise and sunset come a little later in the day than the eastern edge of the time zone (Boston, New York).

While it's the Winter Solstice in the Northern Hemisphere, it’s the Summer Solstice in the Southern Hemisphere. Today, the sun is directly overhead at solar noon over an imaginary line called the Tropic of Capricorn, which is 23.4368 deg. south of the Equator. On the Summer Solstice (June 21 or 22), the sun climbs to 70.5 deg. above the horizon and we get 6 hours and 21 minutes more daylight in Grand Rapids on the Summer Solstice than at the Winter Solstice. On the Winter Solstice, the sun climbs to only 23.7 degrees above the horizon at solar noon. The sun is higher in the sky at 8:30 am and at 7:00 pm on the Summer Solstice (June 21) than it is at solar noon (12:41 pm) here at the Winter Solstice.