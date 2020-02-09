The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory that will be in effect from noon until midnight this Sunday. This is for 2-5″ of new snow, with the higher accumulations toward US 10 and the lower accumulations toward I-94, where the snow may turn to rain or drizzle for a time in the evening. This is not a major storm, but will produce snow-covered and slippery road conditions from the late afternoon into the evening and night. There will be a chance of slippery road conditions Monday AM as temps. fall below freezing. The Winter Weather Advisory covers ALL of Lower Michigan, plus NW Ohio, N. Indiana and parts of Wisconsin and Upper Michigan. Here’s regional radar:

Go to: Most Recent Image Also links to local West Michigan radar, current weather observations, a Michigan surface weather map and Michigan webcams.

Relatively mild air will be over Lower Michigan Monday afternoon and Tuesday. The next weather system is likely to bring us snow Wed. night and Thursday. A shot of cold, Canadian air will follow that system, keeping lake-effect snow going into Thursday night and Friday.

Advisory – Winter Storm Warning in Pink

Here’s a wider view of the Winter Weather Advisories and the Winter Storm Warnings (in pink for parts of WI, MN, IA and SD.