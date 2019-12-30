A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect through 7 pm Tuesday. Since I made the graphic above, the following counties have been added to the Advisory: the Michigan counties that border Indiana, the Indiana counties that border Michigan, Manistee, Wexford, Benzie, Grand Traverse and Leelanau. This is for not only snow, but also strong winds and slippery road conditions. Here’s a link to the G.R. NWS forecast discussion. Here’s our Snow Futurecast:

Snow Futurecast

Note that the heaviest snowfall is not right at the Lake Michigan shore. Strong winds cause the heaviest lake-effect snow to fall inland. This is snowFALL, which may be a little more than snow accumulation. With temps. close to freezing, this will be a heavier snow…so take care shoveling to not overexert. The bulk of the snow will fall Monday night into Tuesday morning. Roads will become snow covered and slippery.

Wind Speed

Winds should kick up pretty quickly in the early morning with the fastest winds in many areas during the early afternoon.

Above is our Wind Speed Futurecast, with stedy winds of 21-30 mph for 2 pm from the west-southwest.

Wind Gust Futurecast

The Wind Gust Futurecast shows peak gusts of 34-46 mph at noon. The winds may be strong enough to cause random power outages and may cause drifting snow Monday night into Tuesday, despite the fact that the snow will be on the wet and heavy side.

Lakeshore Flood Advisory

The NWS has also issued a Lakeshore Flood Advisory from the Indiana border north through Mason County. This is for wind gusts to 45 mph and waves as high as 6-11 feet. There is a possibility of beach erosion. The Flood Advisory for areas north of a line from Holland to Lansing will expire at 9:45 am.

Rainfall Sunday 12 29 19

Here’s rainfall Sunday – the 1.33″ at Muskegon was a daily record for Dec. 29. Muskegon’s had the wettest year ever…as of midnight they have had 46.88″ of precipitation in 2019 – and that’s 13.53″ above average (no wonder the water level of Lake Michigan is high). Grand Rapids has also had the wettest year ever (or since an unofficial total in 1872) with 49.75″ and that’s 11.63″ above average-to-date.

Temperatures

Temperatures will be slowly falling during the day today (Mon.) with readings approaching the freezing mark during the evening. For the most part, roads should be wet until the heavier snow starts in the evening/overnight.

Temperature Futurecast for 8 pm Monday 12 30 19

Here’s the Futurecast temperatures for Monday evening – all between 32° and 35°. The wind chill factor should be down close to 20°

Regional Advisories

This storm system is producing stormy weather over much of the Midwest and Western Lakes. Blizzard Warnings have been out for parts of North Dakota and Western Minnesota, with Winter Storm Warnings for much of Wisconsin and Upper Michigan. Here’s Regional Radar:

Go to: Most Recent Image And below is G.R. radar:

National

Radar

Mosaic

Sectors



(click image)

High Temperatures Sunday

Here’s high temperatures Sunday. There was a 20-degree spread across the TV8 viewing area, from a high of 61° at Benton Harbor to 41° at Big Rapids and Mt. Pleasant. The 54° in Grand Rapids was 22° warmer than average, but still 11° below the record daily high of 64° set in 1984. The month of December is now averaging 3.7° warmer than average.

Regional High Temperatures Sunday

Here’s regional high temperatures from Sunday – readings were above freezing – in the mid 30’s in the U.P. The Marquette Airport had 1″ of rain and freeing rain on Sunday (just a trace of snow) with the temperature between 30° and 33° all day. They still have 19″ of snow on the ground. An apartment building fire at Little Lake, south of Marquette closed M-35.

U.S. High Temperatures Sunday 12 29 19

Here’s National High Temperatures Sunday – Note that the 54° in Grand Rapids was warmer than the 53° in Phoenix AZ and the 53° in Dallas TX. It was 8° warmer than El Paso TX. You can see the colder air in N. Dakota and S. Canada.

Crazy Cold in Interior Alaska

Very cold temperatures continue in the interior of Alaska…with the town of Arctic Village once again falling below -50°. There was a 98° temperature spread across Alaska on Sunday.

8-14 Day Temperature Outlook for Jan. 6-12

The 8-14 Day Temperature Forecast from the Climate Prediction Center shows the country cooling a bit. The warmer than average temperatures are congined to the South, with below average temperatures in the West expanding into the Northern Midwest and Western Lakes.

There was severe weather on Sunday. A total of 7 tornadoes were reported, though it looks like two of these are duplicate reports of the same tornado. There were two injuries from thunderstorm winds near Decatur AL as two mobile homes were flipped. A truck was tipped over at Union MS and mobile homes were damaged at Athens AL. A 72-mph gust was recorded at Walland, Tennessee.

And…at 3 am – Kalamazoo had an east wind at 5 mph. At 4 am the wind was west at 22 mph with a peak gust of 38 mph. At 4 am – Benton Harbor had a west wind at 22 mph with a peak gust of 46 mph. At 4 am Holland had a west wind at 14 mph with a peak gust of 24 mph – Grand Rapids had a northeast wind at just 3 mph.

Also – look at the beautiful snow in N. Africa.