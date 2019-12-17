The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for much of West Michigan (counties in purple on the map above). The Advisory runs from 7 pm this Tue. afternoon to noon Wednesday. It includes the lakeshore counties, the next set of counties inland from the lakeshore counties (including Kent and Kalamazoo Counties) and also Calhoun, Eaton, Ionia and Osceola Counties. The NWS says:

Snow showers will become widespread by late afternoon. Snow showers will be locally heavy with some blowing and drifting snow tonight. The heaviest snowfall is expected to occur during the early to mid evening. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches are expected with locally higher amounts possible.

Temperatures will be cold enough for snow to stick to roads. There will be slippery spots even on main roads and expressways. While not in the Advisory, counties east of the Advisory counties will see snow showers and the possibility of an icy spot.

Tomorrow (Wed.) will be the coldest day of the week with afternoon temps. only in the low 20s. Temps. should moderate back to 40 over the weekend into early next week, so the snow we get tonight will be melting off.