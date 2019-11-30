A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect from 7 pm Sat. to 1 am Monday for Mason-Lake-Osceola-Clare-Oceana-Newaygo-Mecosta-Isabella-Montcalm- Gratiot. Mixed precipitation is expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of one to two tenths of an inch. Isolated snow amounts towards 6 inches are possible across Osceola and Clare Counties. East winds gusting to 30 mph.

South of the Advisory area, there will be mostly rain, but a mix of precipitation is possible, with snow accumulations from 0-2″.

North of this Advisory area…moderate to heavy snow is possible

Below is the National Hazards Map…Blizzard Warnings were issued for parts of Wyoming, S. Dakota, Nebraska and for the Duluth MN area.

Severe Weather Outlook area for Saturday PM/night (11 30 19)

A non-severe thunderstorm is possible in S. Lower Michigan. There is a Slight Risk of a severe storm from SW Tennessee down to Louisiana and E. Texas. A Marginal Risk (in dark green on the map) comes up to the Ohio River and extends down to) the Gulf of Mexico.