A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect from 1 pm today (Wed.) to 10 am on Thursday for Muskegon, Oceana and Mason Counties. This is for 3-5″ of new snow, along with slippery road conditions, which may impact both the evening commute today and the morning commute on Thursday. This is lake-enhanced snowfall and with a south-southwest wind, areas northwest of Grand Rapids will see snow with areas southeast of Grand Rapids seeing a trace to an inch.

There is also a Lakeshore Flood Advisory for Ottawa, Muskegon, Oceana and Mason Counties from 9 am to 4 pm for winds up to 35 mph and waves as high as 6-10 feet. Gale Warnings will be in effect from 9 am to 4 pm for Lake Michigan north of Benton Harbor for waves of 3-7 feet from Benton Harbor to Holland and 6-10 feet north of Holland.

Remember that cold air coming over relatively warm water makes bigger waves than warm air coming over relatively cold water. Here’s G.R. radar:

regional radar:

