A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect from 8 pm until 5 am for Oceana, Newaygo, Mason, Lake, Manistee, Wexford, Kalkaska, Benzie, Leelanau, Grand Traverse, Antrim, Missaukee and Charlevoix Counties for up to 2-5″ of new snow, along with snowcovered and slippery roads.

There will also continue to be a band of snow from Muskegon Co. south through Ottawa and Allegan County and then into Van Buren and N. Kalamazoo Counties. Here an inch or two of snow could fall overnight, again with the possibility of slippery spots on the roads.

Snow on the Ground Thursday AM

Here’s a look snow on the ground…the most in Lower Michigan was 7″ at Mancelona, 6″ was reported near Hart with 5″ at Gaylord, Mt. Pleasant and Montague. White Cloud, E. Jordan and Muskegon had 4″ on the ground with 3″ at Alma, Beulah, Standish, Houghton Lake, Cadillac and Grayling. 2″ on the ground this AM at Holland, Fife Lake, E. Tawas, 8 NW of Traverse City, Harbor Springs, Vanderbilt, Harbor Springs and Rogers City. An inch of snow was reported at Grandville, Comstock Park, Fenwick, Petoskey and Charlevoix.

In the U.P., Bergland Dam had 8″ on the ground this AM, 7″ at Pinesdale, 6″ at Munising, 5″ at “Grand Marais, 4″ at S. Ste. Marie, Watton, Michigamme, and 3” at Paulding and Champion.

It was cold Thursday AM – Leota in Clare Co. dipped to 9°, Baldwin reached 13° – MIo bottomed out at 11°. Mecosta and Gaylord fell to 15°

The lowest temp. in the contiguous U.S. was -10°.

Deer Lake Thursday AM – from Ryan Schaefer

This cool pic. is from Ryan Schaefer. This is Deer Lake, a small lake in northeast Kent Co. west of Greenville.

Thursday Afternoon 8-14 Day Temperature Outlook for Nov. 15-21

This is the latest 8-14 day temperature forecast from the Climate Prediction Center for Nov. 15-21. We’re still in the below average area. Keep in mind this is a 7-day forecast. I anticipate it’ll still be quite cold around the 15th (Fri.) with temperatures moderate toward the end of the 7-day period. It stays warm in the West and the real cold air never makes it to South Florida.

East Grand Rapids – Thursday Evening

Here’s an evening picture of Reeds Lake in East Grand Rapids. The water temp. of the lake has been dropping at the rate of one degree per day. It’s down to 46° this evening. The mid-Lake Michigan buoy was reporting a water temp. of 47° with 4-foot waves.