Winter Storm Warnings & Winter Weather Advisories

Here comes the “Arctic Blast” and the snow! We have a Winter Weather Adivsory from 3 am to 7 pm Monday for 2-5″ of new snow for Kent-Ionia-Clinton-Barry-Eaton-Ingham-Kalamazoo-Calhoun-Jackson Counties.

There’s a Winter Weather Advisory for Allegan and Van Buren Counties from 3 am Monday to 1 pm Tuesday for 1 to 4 inches late tonight and Monday, followed by additional heavy lake effect snows from late Monday into Tuesday. Localized amounts up to one foot possible.

Winter Storm Warning and Winter Weather Advisory

There’s a Winter Storm Warning for Berrien and Cass Co. Michigan and for St. Joseph and La Porte Counties in Indiana from 5 am Monday to 5 pm Tuesday for 5-10″ of snow…locally a foot (or more). Snowfall rates could be 1-2″ an hour here. There is also a Winter Weather Advisory for N. Indiana, NW Ohio and for the Michigan Counties that border Indiana for 2-5″ of snow from 5 am Monday to 7 pm Monday.

I’ll update later this evening. There could be slick spots for the Monday AM commute. There will be slick spots during the day and for the Monday evening commute.