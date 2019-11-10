Winter Storm Warnings & Winter Weather Advisories

Here comes the “Arctic Blast” and the snow! We have a Winter Weather Adivsory from 3 am to 7 pm Monday for 2-5″ of new snow for Kent-Ionia-Clinton-Barry-Eaton-Ingham-Kalamazoo-Calhoun-Jackson Counties.
There’s a Winter Weather Advisory for Allegan and Van Buren Counties from 3 am Monday to 1 pm Tuesday for 1 to 4 inches late tonight and Monday, followed by additional heavy lake effect snows from late Monday into Tuesday. Localized amounts up to one foot possible.
There’s a Winter Storm Warning for Berrien and Cass Co. Michigan and for St. Joseph and La Porte Counties in Indiana from 5 am Monday to 5 pm Tuesday for 5-10″ of snow…locally a foot (or more). Snowfall rates could be 1-2″ an hour here. There is also a Winter Weather Advisory for N. Indiana, NW Ohio and for the Michigan Counties that border Indiana for 2-5″ of snow from 5 am Monday to 7 pm Monday.
I’ll update later this evening. There could be slick spots for the Monday AM commute. There will be slick spots during the day and for the Monday evening commute.