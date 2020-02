Here's a Lake Michigan satellite picture from midday Saturday 2/22/20. It was an unusually clear day across the Great Lakes. There was only one time in all of 2019 when Grand Rapids had back-to-back days with 100% sunshine. Friday and today (Sat.) we've had a decent breeze and we've had relatively high evaporation on the Great Lakes.

The water level of Lake Superior is down 2" in the last month. Right now, water is leaving Lake Superior down the St. Mary's River, but it's been cold enough that precipitation, in the form of snow, as stayed on the ground and not become runoff into the rivers. Superior is up 3" in the last year and is now 15" higher than the February average. The lake is now 1" higher than the current record highest average February level set in 1986.