Winter Comes to the U.P.

Winter has come early to Upper Michigan. Marquette has had snow on 13 of the first 24 days of October. They’ve had 10.8″ of snow this month and woke up Saturday morning to 2″ of snow on the ground. Marquette has had measurable snowfall five days in a row. Occasional slippery roads have cause some accidents and slide-offs. The high temperature at Marquette on Saturday was just 31°.

Snowfall in October: 15.2″ at Painesdale, 11.6″ at Superior and 10.5″ at Tamarack. Here’s how much snow was measured on the ground Saturday: 5″ at Herman and Bergland Dam, 4″ at Ironwood, Stambaugh and Painesdale, 3″ at Paulding, Hancock and Sawyer, 2″ at Marquette, Michigamme, Watersmeet, Ishpeming, Kearsarge and Big Bay, with 1″ on the ground at Champion, Watton, and Grand Marais.

8-14 Day Outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for Nov. 1-7.

While we’ll stay a little cooler than average for most of this week…there is hope for a pattern change that will bring milder temperatures (relative to average) down the road into the first week of September.

Precipitation Forecast for Nov. 1 – 7 from the Climate Prediction Center

The 8-14 Day Precipitation Forecast from the Climate Prediction Center shows dry weather is expected for most of the country, including the Great Lakes.

High Temperatures Saturday in the U.S.

Here’s high temperatures in the U.S. on Saturay – unseasonably cold air from Montana to Minnesota. With a light northerly wind the next couple days, you can see cool air from Canada will continue to come down across the Great Lakes.