Windy This PM (Thu.) and Tomorrow

It’s windy this afternoon. We’ll continue with winds of 20-25 mph with gusts to +35 mph. Winds will shift from southwest to west as a front comes through. Waves on Lake Michigan will be 4-8 feet. There’s a Beach Hazards Statement that will be in effect through Friday evening. This is for Leelanau County south to Berrien County and around NW Indiana to Gary (Lake Co. IN). Small Craft Advisories will also be in effect. This afternoon and tomorrow, do not swim near or jump off the piers and breakwaters. There is a Lakeshore Flood Advisory for Muskegon, Ottawa, Allegan, Van Buren and Berrien Counties. There are Storm Warnings for Lake Superior – that’s one step above Gale Warnings.

Severe Weather Outlook Area for Thursday PM/night

There is now a Marginal Risk Area north and northeast of Grand Rapids. A cool front will be coming through. There is a chance of a line of showers and possibly thundershowers along the front during the midday-mid-afternoon time period. Any showers or thundershowers that form could produce some gusty winds that would last for maybe 5 or 10 minutes (gusts to +40 possible). So, in an otherwise windy day, watch out for some quick higher gusts if…if you get a shower. There is a higher chance to the north and northeast of Grand Rapids. Here’s radar:

Meso Discussion for N. Lower Michigan

There is a meso-discussion from the Storm Prediction Center for N. Lower Michigan. SPC says: “

SUMMARY...A few locally strong to severe wind gusts may accompany a line of storms through northern lower Michigan this afternoon. The threat does not appear sufficient to warrant a Weather Watch.

Here’s lightning data and current weather observations.

Peak wind gusts: Northport 53 mph, Frankfort 45 mph, Leland 42 mph, Ironton 41 mph, Gaylord 41 mph, Grand Rapids 38 mph, Holland 37 mph, Muskegon 35 mph, Houghton lake 35 mph, Ionia 32 mph, Benton Harbor 32 mph.

Mackinac Bridge webcam

Showers moving through the Mackinac Bridge area early this afternoon. Winds are strong enough that high profile vehicles require an escort as they cross the bridge.

Saturday looks like a nice day. We could see some rain Sunday AM. It looks like the cool air may be delayed a couple days and we still could be 75-80 deg. on Monday, with the cooler air getting here more toward Thursday.

One thing we look at this time of year is recurving typhoons in the Western Pacific. A typhoon has come into Korea (with 50-100 mph wind gusts) and the lack of a quick recurve is delaying the trough/ridge pattern downstream…so the trough and cool air may hang to the west of us for a few days.