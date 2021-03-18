There’s a Wind Advisory until 8 pm for Muskegon, Kent, Montcalm and Gratiot Counties south into Northern Indiana and Northern Ohio. This is for steady winds of 20-30 mph with gusts as high as 45 mph. The wind will be coming from the Northeast, so while there are Gale Warnings for Lake Michigan due to the wind speed, we shouldn’t see any beach erosion or lakeshore flooding. Winds will subside later this evening and tonight. There is a Lakeshore Flood Warning for Monroe Co. and a Lakeshore Flood Advisory for Wayne and Macomb Counties, where the strong northeast winds will push water to the west side of Lake Erie (called a standing seiche).

Strong Winds in Lower Michigan today (Thu.)

Here’s the latest Grand Rapids NWS forecast discussion, the latest Michigan weather observations, a national satellite loop, a Michigan surface weather map and an Eastern U.S. surface map.

We’re still looking at mostly sunny skies for Friday and the weekend with a gradual warming trend taking temperatures into the low 60s for early next week. Also:

REALLY cold in Antarctica

Temperatures as cold as -67C (-88.6F) in Antarctica…and it’s technically still summer there!