A Wind Advisory will be in effect for the lakeshore areas from 1 pm this afternoon until 7 am Thursday. Gale Warnings will be in effect for Lake Michigan until 7 am Thursday for waves as high as 5-9 feet and gusts as high as 35-40 knots.

This will be another unseasonably warm day, with highs in most areas in the 60s. Record daily high temps. for today: Grand Rapids 69° in 1894, Muskegon 64° in 1902, Kalamazoo 66° in 1894 and again in 1977, Holland 64° in 1955 and Lansing 67° in 1878. For March 1-9, Grand Rapids was 2.6 deg. warmer than average (seemed more than that) and we had approx. 90% of possible sunshine. The last precipitation in G.R. was a trace of snow on March 1.

Here’s live radar. Much of the day will be dry. The chance of a shower today is mostly north of a line from Muskegon to Big Rapids. Here’s current Michigan weather observations, a national satellite loop, a surface weather map, regional satellite loop (infrared) and the latest Grand Rapids NWS forecast discussion.

Grand Rapids NWS graphic on the weather today. Unless you’re right at Lake Michigan, you’re winds will increase to around 20 mph. At the beaches and over the water, we may see sustained winds of 25-35 mph with gusts to 40-45 mph. It’ll be mostly cloudy today (with breaks) – not as sunny as the past week as been.

Rain and isolated local flooding in the eastern U.P.

The best chance of rain and an isolated report of local flooding will be in far N. Lower MI and the eastern U.P. As of 7 am, there was still 4″ of snow on the ground at Houghton Lake and 19″ at S. Ste. Marie.

