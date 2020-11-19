The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for West Michigan. It’ll be in effect from 10 am to 5 pm for gusts to 45 mph from the south-southwest. We’ll be much warmer today with temperatures reaching the low 60s. There is also a Lakeshore Flood Advisory from Muskegon Co. to Leelanau County until 4 pm and Gale Warnings for Lake Michigan.

Windy and warmer today…still a bit breezy, but mild tomorrow (Fri.). Dry and a touch cooler on Saturday…rain and snow possible on Sunday (if all snow, a couple of inches on the grass isn’t impossible). Mostly dry Monday and Tuesday…then rain, possibly changing to snow on Wednesday. Dry Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday (the big shopping day – at least traditionally).