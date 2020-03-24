Will We Get More Snow

Grand Rapids averages 1.8″ of snow in April. So, odds favor that we’ll see at least another round of snow flurries. The graphic above shows the last measurable snow in Grand Rapids. We’ve had April snow in Grand Rapids each of the last 5 years. Last year we had 4.1″ of snow on April 14th with a high temperature of just 37°.

Some of the latest snowfalls in G.R.

Here’s a look at some of the latest significant snowfalls in Grand Rapids. We had almost half a foot of snow on May 9, 1923 and May 10, 1902. Someone sent me a pic. of the snowfall in 1923 from the Greenville newspaper – it looked like mid-winter except for the budding trees.

Severe Weather Outlook Map for Tue. PM/Night 3 24 20

There is now an Enhanced Severe Weather Outlook Area for parts of TN, AL MS. Several tornadoes are possible.

Also: Heavy snow in Romania. Heavy snow near Vancouver, British Columbia. A Weather Word Search. US 131 upgrade continues this summer – I’m glad to see this. Summerlike warmth in the South. Rush hour in Chicago today. For those schooling at home – some weather websites worth watching. Fog at the Mackinac Bridge. Neat satellite view of Cuba – showing line of cumulus clouds along convergence of prevailing east winds and SSW ocean breeze along the southern snow. Anniversary of the “Governor’s Tornado”. Warmer weather may slow, but not stop the coronavirus. Long-range for early April looks warmer than average for the Great Lakes and much of the country.