First of all – MERRY CHRISTMAS! I hope you all have an awesome day today!

It’s an official White Christmas over most of West Michigan. It’s REALLY a White Christmas where the lake-effect snow was heavy last night. 12″ of new snow at Roseland IN, 11″ at St. Joseph MI, 9″ at Buchanan MI, 8.2″ in Niles and 8″ at Fair Plains in Berrien Co.

Snow depth this Christmas morning: 9″ South Bend IN – 8″ Marquette and Munising in the U.P., 7″ Champion, 5″ Jacobsville, 3″ Holland, 2″ Muskegon, 1″ Grand Rapids, East Grand Rapids, Hastings, Detroit, Ann Arbor and Flint. (I’ll add to this list as reports come in).

26.5% of the Contiguous U.S. had snow on the ground this Christmas morning. Last year 28.1% of the Contiguous U.S. had a White Christmas. The 18-year average is 37.4% of the U.S. with a White Christmas – with the most 63.0% in 2009 and the least 21.2% in 2003.

Lake Michigan at S. Haven around 9:30 am Christmas morning

Lake Michigan is kind of wild. Waves are crashing over the piers and breakwaters. At 9:30 am Christmas morning, the wind at the S. Haven MI Lighthouse was northwest at 28 mph with gusts to 38 mph. Inland, the wind is just 12 mph at Grand Rapids.

Here’s Grand Rapids radar

Valdez, Alaska has 35″ of snow on the ground. Mt. Baker Ski Area in Washington State reports a summit snow depth of 90″ (7 1/2 feet).