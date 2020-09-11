Which State Gets the Highest Percentage of its Electricity from Wind Turbines?

The answer is Iowa. In the month of June, Iowa got 54.4% of it’s electricity from the wind. Second place went to Kansas with 47.0%, followed by Oklahoma with 37.3%, S. Dakota with 33.1% and N. Dakota with 30.7%.

Of all the states, S. Dakota gets the highest percentage of it’s electric power from renewable energy, because of not just the wind, but also 3 large dams on the Missouri River. In 2019, hydropower accounted for roughly 45% of South Dakota’s in-state electric generation. The percent varies a bit with the flow of the river (from 40% to 50%). South Dakota has over 800 wind turbines in 19 wind farms and more are planned.