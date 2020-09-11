Which State Gets the Highest Percentage of its Electricity from Wind Turbines?

Bill's Blog
Posted: / Updated:

Wind turbines in Iowa – pic. from WHO

The answer is Iowa. In the month of June, Iowa got 54.4% of it’s electricity from the wind. Second place went to Kansas with 47.0%, followed by Oklahoma with 37.3%, S. Dakota with 33.1% and N. Dakota with 30.7%.

Of all the states, S. Dakota gets the highest percentage of it’s electric power from renewable energy, because of not just the wind, but also 3 large dams on the Missouri River. In 2019, hydropower accounted for roughly 45% of South Dakota’s in-state electric generation. The percent varies a bit with the flow of the river (from 40% to 50%). South Dakota has over 800 wind turbines in 19 wind farms and more are planned.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Tools