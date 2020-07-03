Where to see Fireworks in Michigan and Where are there Parades

Bill's Blog
Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 29: A view of fireworks over the East River as part of the annual Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks on June 29, 2020 in New York City. This is the first of six July 4 firework displays in locations around the city that are kept secret in an attempt to minimize crowds gathering in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

Here’s a link to a list of Michigan towns that will have fireworks this weekend and a link to some things to do over the Fourth of July holiday. NOTE: The fireworks and parade have been canceled in Dorr at the last minute to be in compliance with the latest Governor’s executive order. However: The carnival and food vendors will continue. The Flea market / Craft show will still happen and the disc golf tournament will be held tonight. We will be serving the ox roast on a take out basis.

Enter to win fun prizes. Ice cream shops you can visit.

Have a happy and safe Fourth of July Weekend. Happy 244th birthday to the U.S.A.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Tools

 

 