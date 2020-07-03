Where to see Fireworks in Michigan and Where are there Parades

Here’s a link to a list of Michigan towns that will have fireworks this weekend and a link to some things to do over the Fourth of July holiday. NOTE: The fireworks and parade have been canceled in Dorr at the last minute to be in compliance with the latest Governor’s executive order. However: The carnival and food vendors will continue. The Flea market / Craft show will still happen and the disc golf tournament will be held tonight. We will be serving the ox roast on a take out basis.
Have a happy and safe Fourth of July Weekend. Happy 244th birthday to the U.S.A.