Western Wildfires

The Lake Fire north of Los Angeles has spread quickly to nearly 11,000 acres. At last chance it was 0% contained. The weather pattern remains hot and dry with occasional gusty winds.

Map of the Lake Fire – north of Los Angeles

The fire is located north of Los Angeles and is one of 7 “large” wildfires in California and 45 “large” wildfires in 15 states that are tracked by the National Interagency Fire Center. There are 1,059 personnel fighting the Lake Fire today, along with 45 fire engines and 3 helicopters. The fire has consumed 3 structures and dozens more are threatened.

Wildfire statistics, including 2020

This is a list of the number of wildfires to date for each of the last 10 years. Important perspective – the number of wildfires is below the 10-year average and the number of acres burned is the LEAST number of acres since 2010.

Graphic from FEMA – showing U.S. fire statistics – downward trend from 2009-2018

This graphic from FEMA shows the wildfire trend from 2009 to 2018. In California, 90% of wildfires are set by humans – either on purpose (arson – controlled burn or campfire that gets out of control) or by accident (dragging a muffler starting a fire in the grass by the side of the road).