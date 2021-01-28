Weekend Snowstorm

Southern Lower Michigan will be on the north side of a band of snow this weekend. Right now it looks like the heaviest snow will be across N. Illinois and Indiana, but several inches of snow could fall from Grand Rapids to the south. The farther south you are, the better the chance for some significant snow from Saturday PM into Sunday.

European model snowfall forecast – overnight run 1/28 Thu.

This is the overnight run of the European model – forecast snowfall for the weekend. Snowfall totals range from 7″ at the Indiana border to 2 1/2″ along I-96 to an inch in Big Rapids. Note, the northeast wind provides a little added Lake Effect Snow to NE Illinois and SE Wisconsin. These amounts will vary with each model run…but bottom line…we could have some snow and slippery roads across S. Lower Michigan from Saturday PM through the day on Sunday (probably some slick roads into the Monday AM commute.

Oddities: Flagstaff, Arizona (46″) has had 3 times as much snow this winter as Holland, Michigan…and there has been more snow this winter in Chicago (14.6″ – 6″ on the ground), Milwaukee (19.6″ – 8″ on the ground), and Green Bay (13.9″) than in Grand Rapids (13.0″ – 3″ on the ground). There has also been more snow to the east. Lansing has had 18.5″ this winter (6″ of snow on the ground now).

Graphic from the Gaylord NWS

Snow showers could produce occasional slippery spots on roads in NW Lower Michigan.

Grand Rapids National Weather Service graphic

Here’s the Grand Rapids NWS graphic on the day today…highs in mid 20s, relatively light winds from the N-NW…cloudy this AM – maybe a little sun in the PM. Full moon at night if we can get some partial clearing.

Scooping the Groundhog…I hearby predict we’ll have 6 more weeks of winter.

It was a little cold in Minnesota Weds. AM

