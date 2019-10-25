Weekend Rain and Colder for the Second Half of Next Week

We captured this nice sunset pic. from our South Haven camera Thursday evening. Waves were back down to 1-2 feet and they should stay low through Saturday.

East Grand Rapids Thursday late PM

The sailboats were out on Reeds Lake late afternoon Thursday. The water temp. of Reeds Lake is at 55°. The water temps. at the Lake Michigan buoys are running from 51.3° at the mid-lake buoy to 57.0° at South Haven. That’s plenty warm enough to give us some decent lake-effect snow if the cold air (and other favorable parameters) develop before the lake cools down. Despite the wind and rain, the fall colors are looking pretty good in West Michigan.

Fall colors are peaking across much of the Midwest and Great Lakes. Viewer Austin Hamilton sent this picture from Chariton, Iowa. Imagine how these trees would look in sunshine with blue sky in the background.

Thunder Bay Island

This is Thunder Bay Island Thursday. This would be a nice scene to paint, or maybe create a jigsaw puzzle from this scene.

So far, the average temperature for October is 0.4° warmer than average. We have not had any days that deviated more than 9° from average.

We’ve had 4.10″ of rain in G.R. this month. That’s 1.69″ above average-to- date. We’ve had measurable rain on 13 of the first 24 days of the month and two more days with sprinkles. For the year, Grand Rapids has had 41.71″ of precipitation and that’s 10.20″ above average-to-date. We’ve had 4 days this month when we’ve had wind gusts of 40 mph or higher. Sunshine has totaled 45%. Average for October is 44%. Friday we get 10 hours and 37 minutes of possible daylight. We continue to lose daylight at the rate of about 2 1/2 minutes each day. We go down to just 9 hours at the Winter Solstice on Dec. 21.