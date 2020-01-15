Wednesday – Light Rain and Snow, Mainly PM

We have a little light rain/snow for this PM. Here’s the Futurecast for 6 pm:

Futurecast for 6 pm Thu.

We get a little snow from the G.R. area to the north and a little rain south of Kent Co. Here’s the Snow Futurecast:

This is the Snow Futurecast thru Wed. evening…a dusting for G.R. and about 3/4″ up toward US 10. Additional light snowfall is likely across the entire areas later Wed. night into early Thursday as colder air moves in. Winds increase…the top graphic shows that waves could reach 8 feet – again – at the lakeshore with strong, gusty northwest winds of up to 30-40 mph. Here’s regional radar:

So far, the month of Jan. is averaging 9.4 deg. warmer than average. We’ve only had one day cooler than average since Dec. 19th and that was only by 1 degree. We’ve had 216% of average precipitation to date. We’ve had 6 consecutive days without a minute of sunshine (the record is 15 days for G.R.) and 11 of 13 days with less than 10% of possible sunshine. As of today, we’ve gained 21 1/2 minutes of sunshine since the Winter Solstice back on 12/21. Pattern change coming…colder period ahead for the eastern U.S.

and a link to local radar. Here’s Michigan weather observations.

Severe Weather Outlook Area for Wed. 1 15 20

There’s a Marginal Risk for a severe thunderstorm today from S. Arkansas to the Smoky Mountains. This is for isolated wind damage/hail.

Also: Pretty pic. looking west shortly after sunrise in France. Snowing in the Seattle Area. Twin waterspouts off Tunisia. Tuesday’s National High/Low temps: 92 at Falfurrias, TX; -24 at 13 miles northeast of Poplar, MT, Scobey, MT – a difference of 116 degrees! Pretty desert sunset. Tropical cyclone Claudia off the coast of Australia.