Weather Pattern Continues Mostly Sunny and Dry – Heat Wave on the Horizon

The weather pattern will continue to be dry and mostly sunny with increasing heat as we head into the weekend and beyond. The top pic. is from the South Haven buoycam shortly after 8 pm Wednesday. At the time the picture was taken, the wind was just 2 mph at the buoy. Fortunately, most sailboats also have motors.

South Haven buoy cam

We’ll stay dry through Saturday. While there is a chance of a shower or thundershower Saturday night or early Sunday, that chance is diminishing.

Sunset at South Haven Wednesday evening 8 19 20

We’ve had days in a row with more than 80% sunshine and we’ll stay mostly sunny into the weekend. This has been a sunny summer with a record amount of sunshine for June and above average sunshine in July and August.

High temperatures for the next 5 days

High temperatures will be creeping upward…low 80s this Thursday, mid 80s Friday and upper 80’s over the weekend. We’ll likely reach at least the low 90s next week. With the ground being dry, more of the sun’s energy can be used heating the air rather than evaporating water.

Beach Hazards Statement for this Thursday

Waves may kick up to 2-4 feet north of Whitehall this afternoon and evening. A Beach Hazards Statement and Small Craft Advisories have been issued for the lakeshore north of Whitehall.

U.S. High temperatures Wednesday afternoon

Here’s high temperatures Wednesday across the U.S. The heat is on in the Southwest, where Phoenix Arizona reached 115° for the second day in a row. The hottest temperature was 124° at Death Valley CA. The coolest spot was 34° at Harbison Meadow, CO.

Low temperatures Wednesday morning in N. Lower Michigan

Here’s low temperatures in N. Lower Michigan Wednesday morning. Several places saw temperatures reach the upper 30s. The thermometer bottomed out at 43° in Baldwin and a chilly 37° at Leota in Clare County.

East Grand Rapids and Reeds Lake Wednesday evening

This pic. is from our East Grand Rapids webcam atop the press box at Pioneer Field. We have a sensor in Reeds Lake to record the water temperature. It’s about 2 feet below the surface. Wednesday the lowest water temp. in the early morning was 75° and the warmest was 81° at 3:31 pm.

Sunset at Grand Haven State Park Wednesday evening

Here’s sunset at Grand Haven Wednesday evening. You can see a few high clouds to the right of the sun. Those were spun off from some showers and thundershowers in the U.P. Houghton in the U.P. had nearly an inch of rain on Wednesday.

So far, the month of August has been 0.8° cooler than average (due to low temps. being a little cooler because of clear skies and light winds). We’ll erase that and end up on the plus side for the month. August rainfall officially in G.R. has been 1.34″ and that’s an inch below average. We’ve had 75% of possible sunshine so far this month. It’s also been a calm month, with an average wind speed of just 6.4 mph.