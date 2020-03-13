Weather and the Coronavirus

We are hoping that as spring moves along that the warmer and more humid weather will help to slow the spread of the virus.

Elizabeth McGraw, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Dynamics at Penn. State University, explained to Time Magazine: “The droplets that carry viruses do not stay suspended in humid air as long, and the warmer temperatures lead to more rapid virus degradation.”

Michael Dougherty noted in nro.online.com that:

Singapore and Hong Kong have had a much less invasive approach to controlling the spread of coronavirus than peers like South Korea. Seoul has been relatively shut down for five weeks and is just starting to get control of the virus. Currently, Singapore has fewer cases of coronavirus than my own Westchester County. But schools have remained open and there is much less monitoring of active cases.

This suggests that there is a heat and humidity advantage in fighting off this virus. On the Fahrenheit scale, Singapore is enjoying weather in the mid-80s most days. Seoul is in the 40s. Milan, New York, and Seattle fall in between these.”

Dr Stefan Baral, an epidemiology expert at Johns Hopkins University, was quoted by the Boston Herald as saying he expects “a natural decrease” of the disease as the United States moves into warmer weather.

AccuWeather, the US-based forecaster, quoted Dr John Nicholls, a pathology professor at the University of Hong Kong, saying there are three things coronavirus does not like: sunlight, high temperature and humidity.

“Sunlight will cut the virus’s ability to grow in half, so the half-life will be 2.5 minutes, and in the dark it’s about 13 to 20 minutes. Sunlight is really good at killing viruses”.

So, from a virus-concern, we should hope for an early spring with lots of sunny days.

