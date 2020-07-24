Watch the Storm Team 8 Forecast to Get a Discount at the John Ball Park Zoo

Through the end of July, watch the Storm Team 8 Forecast to look for a discount on admission at the John Ball Park Zoo:

“The John Ball Park Zoo is giving a hot weather discount based on the seven-day weather forecast now through July 31st with help from our friends at Storm Team 8 on WOOD-TV! Here’s what to look for on the forecast page:

If the forecast for the day is over 90 degrees, you can get that dollar amount off a daily admission! So, for this Sunday, July 26, Storm Team 8 forecast calls for a 91 degree day…so you can get a $1 off a ll admission levels.

When you reserve your tickets enter the promo code Hot1 to get your $1 discount on Sunday, July 26th.

Reserve your tickets – https://www.jbzoo.org/tickets

The zoo reopened to the public on June 8. The staff will be wearing masks and visitors are recommended to do the same. They have some cool masks for sale in the gift shop. There are places to wash your hands and there are hand sanitizing stations. Admission will be limited to 2,000 – capacity is 8,000. Markings have been made to encourage social distancing and a few areas where social distancing is not possible will remain closed.

With so many activities canceled, you might be looking for a place to get outside and do something fun. The zoo is a great place to spend a summer day. Check out their website for more information.

Also: Butterflies and coneflowers.