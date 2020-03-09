Warmest Day Since Oct. 20, 2019

Sunday was the warmest day since last Oct. 20. Grand Rapids reached 63° and that was 22 degrees warmer than the average high of 41° for March 8.

High Temperatures Sunday PM

It was much cooler where the air was coming off Lake Michigan. The high temp. at the Regional Airport in Holland was 63, while it never got warmer than 44 at Holland St. Park on Lake Michigan. While Grand Rapids rose from an early morning low of 35° to a high of 63° – a full 28°…the temperature only rose 5 degrees at the Holland Beach. Same story at Muskegon, where the airport had a high temperture of 57° and the Muskegon Beach was a much cooler 42° (21 degrees cooler than Grand Rapids).

While Sunday was warm, we still didn’t come close to the record high temperature for March 8, which is 78° in 2000. The record low temperature for Grand Rapids for March 8 is -13° set in 1943. That is the coldest temperature ever recorded in G.R. in the month of March and the coldest so late in the winter. The 91° difference between the record high and the record low is the greatest difference of any day of the year in Grand Rapids.

Regional High Temperatures Sunday

Here’s more high temperatures from Sunday PM. Despite a thick snow cover, much of Upper Michigan climbed to the low 50s. Des Moines, Iowa hit 72° Sunday afternoon.

National High Temperatures Sunday PM

Here’s national high temperatures Sunday PM. Much of the country was warmer than average with cool air down into the Dakotas and Montana and the really cold air lurking up in Central Canada. National temperture extremes for Sunday: 85° at San Manuel, Texas and -6° at Estcourt Station, Maine.

Alaska High Temperatures

Here’s high temperatures from Sunday PM across Alaska. with many readings in N. Alaska staying below zero. Arctic Village, Alaska was the coldest at -33°. Valdez, Alaska is up to 79″ of snow on the ground – that’s over 6 1/2 feet!

East Grand Rapids Sunday evening

Here’s East Grand Rapids Sunday evening. The flag shows a brisk south-southwest wind. The ice is getting pretty thin – best stay off the lakes. The full moon was up in the evening twilight. The full moon of March is called the Worm Moon. The bright “star” to the west in the evening is the planet Venus.