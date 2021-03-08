Warmest Day Since November

This map shows high temperatures Monday. The high of 57° in Grand Rapids was the warmest temperature since a 59° reading on Nov. 20, 2020. The 66° at Kalamazoo was the warmest there since Nov. 19, 2020. The daily record high for March 8 in G.R. is 78° set in the year 2000. The record low temp. for March 8 is -13° set in 1943. The difference between the record high and the record low for today is 91° and that’s the greatest difference between the record high and the record low of any day of the year in Gr. Rapids. It was cooler near Lake Michigan.

Ice at Grand Haven State Park late Monday afternoon 3 8 21

There is still ice along the shore – a lot of it here at Grand Haven. The high temperature at the beach in Muskegon was just 41.5°.

High Temperatures for Monday 3 8 21

It was a relatively warm day across the U.S. The high temperature map above has lots of 50s, 60s and 70s. Omaha was as warm as New Orleans. Highs were in the 60s up into N. Dakota for the 2nd day in a row.

8-14 Day Temperature Forecast from the Climate Prediction Center

This isn’t spring for good…just a taste of spring this week. Cooler temps. will return to the Great Lakes. This is the latest 8-14 Day Outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for March 16-22. They are forecasting cooler than average temperatures in the Great Lakes and for much of the country. Once again, the Florida Peninsula escapes the bulk of the cooler air.

Ice Shanties on Reeds Lake in East Grand Rapids

There’s still a couple of ice shanties on Reeds Lake in East Grand Rapids. I saw a couple of guys out walking on the ice, so it still must be thick enough, but the warm pattern is sure to weaken the ice this week and next.

Muskegon sunset 3 8 21

This was sunset in Muskegon. We’ve had 8 days in a row with more than 80% of possible sunshine. in the last two weeks, we’ve had only two days with less than 64% sunshine. The sun angle at solar noon (12:53 pm right now) is at 42°. We’ll gain 2 min. and 55 sec. of daylight tomorrow. The Vernal Equinox is Sat. March 20 at 5:37 am.

There’s still some snow north of G.R. (though melting fast). In Lower Michigan, Gaylord has 10″ on the ground and Benzonia had 8″ Monday AM. In the U.P., Hancock has 31″, Munising 24″, Marquette (airport) and S. Ste. Marie had 20″ on the ground Monday AM.

I don’t know about you, but I don’t think the potholes are quite as bad as they have been in some years here in W. Michigan.