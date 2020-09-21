Warmer This Week – Cooler Next Week

This was sunset at Muskegon Lake Sunday evening. We had 96% of possible sunshine on Sunday, with just the high clouds in the picture blocking out the last 4% of the days possible sunshine. We had 100% sunshine on Friday and Saturday and for the six days from Sept. 15-20, we had 83.5% sunshine. For Sept. 1-20 we had 58% of possible sunshine. The average sunshine for September is 59%. It was one of the sunniest summers ever, with a record 82% sunshine in June, and an above average 73% in July and 74% in August.

Hours and Minutes of Daylight

Daylight is shrinking at the relatively rapid rate of nearly 3 minutes per day and nearly 20 minutes per week. As of today (Monday) we’ve lost 3 hours and 10 minutes of daylight since the Summer Solstice occurred on June 20. The sun is setting due west and rising due east.

This was sunset at the Muskegon Beach Sunday evening. While we had a bright blue sky and no smoke aloft over the weekend, the smoke layer from the Western wildfires started to move back in just before sunset Sunday, so you can see the sun is dimmer as it set into the smoke layer.

Weather Headlines for this week

The dry pattern will continue this week, with the next decent chance of rain coming next weekend (probably Sunday). We’ve now had 11 days with only 0.08″ of rain in G.R. That will help get the river levels down and hopefully the water level of Lake Michigan can drop several more inches before we head into the “Gales of November”.

High temperatures will be in the 70s this week, above the average high of 70°. We’ll turn cooler net week, starting around the 28th.

8-14 Day Temperature Outlook for

This is the 8-14 Day Temperature Outlook from the Storm Prediction Center for Sept. 28 – Oct. 4 and it gives Michigan cooler than average temperatures with the heat continuing in the West.