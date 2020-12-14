Warmer than Average Christmas Week

The above map is the 8-14 day Temperature Outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for Dec. 21-27 – Christmas Week. They are forecasting above average temperatures across the Great Lakes and much of the country.

This month of December has been 3.3° warmer than average. The average high temperature for Dec. 21-27 is 32°. So, if we continue to see temps. 3 or 4 degrees warmer than average, we’ll still see a lot of days with temperatures mainly in the mid-upper 30s. That’s mild by December standards, but not real warm. I do not see any real Arctic air coming down anytime soon.

Here’s expected high temperatures in Alaska for Monday 12/14

High temperatures in Alaska have been typically cold for mid-December. The coldest spot in AK Sunday AM was Anaktuvuk Pass at -28F. At midnight EST, Arctic Village had a temp. of -17F and a wind chill of -37. Port Hope had a 42 mph east wind with gusts to 50 mph and a temp. of 10F.

It was colder in Siberia (Russia). At 3 pm Monday (local time), the temperature at Oymyakon was -44F and the temperature at Verkoyansk was -50F.