Warm Pattern Continues

The unseasonably warm pattern will continue for several more days. Even when temperatures cool a bit late this week, readings will still be warmer than average. The pic. above is sunset at South Haven Monday evening. Daylight continues to lengthen at the rate of 2 minutes and 50 seconds each day this week. Sunrise today (Tue.) is at 7:15 am with sunset at 8:15 pm – giving us 13 hours of daylight.

The above pic. is sunset at Grand Haven Monday evening. Solar noon, when the sun is highest in the sky, is now at 1:44 pm, when it climbs to 54° above the southern horizon. If you want to stay out of the strongest rays of the sun…that’s from 12:30 pm to 3 pm.

At the Muskegon Channel, the temperature rose from 50.5° to 63.1° between 9 and 10 pm. That’s because the wind shifted from SSW off the cold water to SE coming off the warmer land. The water temp. at Holland St Park was 44°, while the temperature of inland Reeds Lake reached 50°.

Traverse City reached 76° with a south wind, while Mackinac Island got no warmer than 44° with a stiff the chilly east wind coming off the cold water of Lake Huron. In the U.P. Ironwood reached 80°.

Rainfall Monday 4 5 21

Monday morning, thunderstorms rolled through West Michigan. Above are some rainfall totals. Small hail fell at Stoney Lake, Marne, Grand Rapids, East Grand Rapids, Ada, Clarksville and Saranac. It was the first thunder and lightning in Grand Rapids since Nov. 15.

Snow in Denali N.P. in Alaska

While most of the Lower 48 states are warmer than average, Alaska is still getting winter weather. The above pic. is from Denali National Park, where up to a foot of new snow was recorded. Alyeska, Alaska received 7″ of new snow and they are up to 677″ for the season with a snow depth of 11 feet, 2 inches. At the Barrow Airport, they have not been above zero yet in April and have not been warmer than +3° since March 10th.

U.S. snow cover Monday 4 5 21

Only 8.7% of the U.S. has snow on the ground and that’s a low percentage. Last year on 4/5 it was 17.8% of the U.S.

First Blooming Dandelion

I took this pic. of the first blooming dandelion that I’ve seen here in West Michigan. Many more to come.

Highest and Lowest Temps. in the Lower 48 States for the first four days of April

