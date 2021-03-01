Warm End to February – Cool Start to March.

Here’s a map showing high temperatures from Sunday. The sun broke through for several hours south and southeast of Kent Co. and that allowed temps. to reach the upper 50s to low 60s. The temp. also reached 60° at Three Rivers and Marshall.

High Temperatures Sunday PM

For Grand Rapids, Holland and Muskegon, it was the warmest day in over 2 months and for Kalamazoo, Battle Creek, Jackson and Lansing, it was the warmest day in over 3 months.

Coldwater Sunday PM 2 28 21

This is how it looked in Coldwater Sunday PM – Mostly sunny and warm. On the other hand…

South Haven Channel Sunday PM 2 28 21

This is how it looked at the S. Haven Channel Sunday PM – cloudy, foggy, low 40s, occasional sprinkles. Quite a contrast across the WOOD TV8 viewing area.

Wind Chill Futurecast for this Monday PM 3 1 21

Cold air has moved in overnight and that will keep temps. in the low 30s this afternoon. This is a look at wind chill temperatures for this (Mon.) afternoon at 4 pm. We’ll have a chilly northwest wind at 15-20 mph. Wind chills could be in the single figures north of I-96.

The week ahead

It’ll be breezy and rather cold today (Mon.). After a chilly start to Tue. with temps. in the teens, we’ll reach 40° in the PM. Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week. We should see over 50% of sunshine from Monday to next Sunday.

Climate Statistics

Despite a mild end to the month, with 5 of the last 6 days in the 40s, we still ended the month 6 degrees colder than average. Combined with Jan. (+3.7°) and Dec. (+3.2°), we come out at +0.3° for meteorological winter, so pretty average for the month. After near record low snow totals through Feb. 3, we started to head in the other direction with 30.6″ of snow from Feb. 4 – 27. We’re still well below average snowfall….but…

This hasn’t been a bad winter for winter sports. This was skating at Rosa Park Circle Sunday PM – the last day of skating this year. From Dec. 25 – Feb. 26, we didn’t have a day warmer than the low 40s, so skating rinks could maintain the ice and ski resorts could make snow as needed. We had 54 days (so far) with an inch or more of snow on the ground. The most snow on the ground in G.R. was 14″ on Feb. 16. In Grand Rapids, we had just two mornings below zero. Here’s a nice summary of the February cold and snow from the Marquette NWS. Here’s a summary of snowfall in the U.P. on Sunday (up to 11″). It looks like we’ll have around 39.5% of possible sunshine for the month. Average sunshine for Feb. is 34%, so we topped that.