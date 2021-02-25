Volcano Seen from Space

The Mt. Etna Volcano on the island of Sicily in Italy has been erupting over the past week. NASA has captured some pictures of the eruption from outer space:

Mt. Etna viewed from outer space

This looks like a menacing supercell thunderstorm, but it’s really a picture of Mt. Etna taken on 2/23. The volcano has erupted with lava significant lave several times on during the past week.

The volcanic activity was largely expected, the area was properly secured, and there were no reported injuries or deaths. Etna is a popular tourist destination and its eruptions, especially when seen at night, are spectacular to watch. Mt. Etna erupts frequently (for a volcano) and there were no injuries with these eruptions.

Night satellite view of the lights at night

Above is a night picture of Sicily – with the lights of the towns and cities showing up. The Volcano also emits a lot of light, which can easily be seen from space. The full moon is also illuminating the top of the ash cloud.

This “heat sensing” satellite pictures shows the volcano (the hot lava) and the ash cloud. The rest of the picture is clear on a clear night. Pics. from the ground here.

Looks like fireworks, doesn’t it.